Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $52,000 Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 383,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after buying an additional 267,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

GSHD opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 164.33, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $71.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $572,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,705 shares of company stock worth $11,293,852. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

