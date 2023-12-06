Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,220,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,384,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,222,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,509,000 after buying an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $188.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.65. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.28 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,737 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

