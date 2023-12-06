Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power Price Performance

PLUG opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Plug Power from $8.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

