PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $14.34 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00166664 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008518 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

