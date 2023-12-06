PPL Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

PPL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PPL to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,166,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,672,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPL by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,242,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,079,000 after purchasing an additional 107,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

