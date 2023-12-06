ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.54

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 66144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.82.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

