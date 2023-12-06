Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. Approximately 273,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 142,772 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $9.16.

Specifically, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 152,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 152,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,672.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 212,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,272.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mitchell E. Levinson acquired 4,261 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,027 shares in the company, valued at $428,668.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 307,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,402. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $517.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 696,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 116.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 166,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 318.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 216,534 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Articles

