Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sanofi Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%.

SNY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

