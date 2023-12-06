Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.