Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

CENT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of CENT opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

