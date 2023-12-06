Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Reduced by Analyst

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Get Our Latest Report on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in CarMax by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CarMax by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.