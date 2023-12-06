Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDN. Barclays began coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of RDN opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,792.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

