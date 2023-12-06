Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Reading International

In other news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $36,640.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,336.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $80,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.