Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Costco Wholesale (COST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

12/1/2023 – Costco Wholesale was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $619.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $595.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $625.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $600.00.

11/13/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $575.00 to $595.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $620.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Costco Wholesale had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $605.35 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $608.88. The stock has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $571.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $550.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Costco Wholesale Co alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.