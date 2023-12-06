Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

REG opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 2,951,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after buying an additional 2,603,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after buying an additional 1,456,190 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.82%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

