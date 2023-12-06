Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 97,697.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after buying an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $943,529,000 after buying an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 34,598.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,752,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,443,000 after buying an additional 33,655,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,357,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,834,000 after buying an additional 473,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,617,772. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.