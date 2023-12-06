Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Regis Stock Performance
Shares of Regis stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Regis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.
Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.20. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regis will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
