Regis (NYSE:RGS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Performance

Shares of Regis stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. Regis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.20. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regis will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regis

Regis Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 438,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.