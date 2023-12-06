Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 386,625 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 386,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.