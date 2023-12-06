Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of PotlatchDeltic worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

