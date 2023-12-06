Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.98 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 1,439.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,218,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.11% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $2,964,680.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,401.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 894,819 shares of company stock worth $14,000,760 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

