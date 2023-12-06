Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.02 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 677,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $23,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,964,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,340,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 32.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 182.1% during the second quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 713,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after buying an additional 460,776 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 18.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Perrigo stock opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 618.32 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,180.44%.

In related news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,446.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

