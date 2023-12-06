Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.73 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of Qiagen worth $23,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Qiagen by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Qiagen by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

