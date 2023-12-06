Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.80 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $213,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $901,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $118.16.
Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TXRH
Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse
In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.
