Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.97 Million Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.26% of LiveRamp worth $23,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 717,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 428,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 452.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,994,000 after buying an additional 401,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
RAMP opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $36.76.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
LiveRamp Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
