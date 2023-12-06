Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Dillard’s by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $357.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

