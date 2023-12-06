Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $22,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

