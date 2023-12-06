Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 669,577 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVAX. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $15.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,518 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

