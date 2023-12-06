Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 105,800 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 105,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $24,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $63.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

