Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,305 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,431,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,179,000 after acquiring an additional 966,094 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

