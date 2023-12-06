Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DUK opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

