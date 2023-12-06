Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.82.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $47,631.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,391.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 99,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $81,895.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 804,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 97,207 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $47,631.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,391.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 410,792 shares of company stock worth $284,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James cut Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rent the Runway

About Rent the Runway

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.