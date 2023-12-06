RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Lifted by Stone House Capital Management LLC

Stone House Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. RH makes up 20.6% of Stone House Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone House Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of RH worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.16. 136,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,563. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.71. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.61.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.53.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

