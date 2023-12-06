Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 90.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,752 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 54,608 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after buying an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,547,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $147,795,000 after buying an additional 277,742 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.9 %

RIVN opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

