Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Acquired by Artia Global Partners LP

Artia Global Partners LP raised its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 422.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,600 shares during the quarter. Roivant Sciences makes up about 2.9% of Artia Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Artia Global Partners LP owned 0.11% of Roivant Sciences worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROIV. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,977. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 951.77%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $79,650,463.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,023,787 shares in the company, valued at $58,024,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,195,703 shares of company stock worth $220,975,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

