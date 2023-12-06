Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $25,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $535.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $542.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

