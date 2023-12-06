Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on December 22nd

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.
Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.05.
About Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
