Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.15 on December 22nd

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Royce Global Value Trust’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

Royce Global Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

