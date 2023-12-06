Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$44.64.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUS stock opened at C$41.49 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$27.45 and a 52 week high of C$41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 3.9027081 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

