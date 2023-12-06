Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upgraded Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$44.64.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Russel Metals stock opened at C$41.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$27.45 and a one year high of C$41.86.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.9027081 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Russel Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

