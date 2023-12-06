Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,644,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.38. 903,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,516,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.56. The company has a market cap of $244.30 billion, a PE ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,902,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,902,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 894,824 shares of company stock worth $199,393,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

