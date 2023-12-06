SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trading Up 1.5 %

LON SEIT opened at GBX 61.90 ($0.78) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.41. The company has a market cap of £674.71 million, a PE ratio of -3,087.60 and a beta of 0.42.

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

