SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.56

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trading Up 1.5 %
LON SEIT opened at GBX 61.90 ($0.78) on Wednesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 12 month low of GBX 56 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 106.80 ($1.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.41. The company has a market cap of £674.71 million, a PE ratio of -3,087.60 and a beta of 0.42.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income
