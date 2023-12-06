SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $55,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,340,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,946,524.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $1,147,664.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,946,524.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,967 shares of company stock worth $8,436,857 over the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

