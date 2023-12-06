ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $692.48. 176,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,673. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $602.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.66. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $695.39. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

