ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after purchasing an additional 112,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $691.70 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $694.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $141.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $602.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $576.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.43.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

