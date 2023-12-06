Siacoin (SC) One Day Volume Tops $33.57 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $331.59 million and approximately $33.57 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,066.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00167203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.70 or 0.00573442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.51 or 0.00391479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00119186 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,907,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,884,439,628 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

