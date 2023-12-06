Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

