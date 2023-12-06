Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $89.85 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $72.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $162,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,506.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $628,516.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,405,206.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $162,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,506.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,249 shares of company stock worth $7,326,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,962,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $21,605,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

