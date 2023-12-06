Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.82. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

