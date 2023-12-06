Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.05

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $40.05, with a volume of 183438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.