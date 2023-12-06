Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Snap-on worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $282.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,311. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $220.21 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.91.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock worth $13,958,202. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

