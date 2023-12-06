Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.55 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 116.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DG opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

